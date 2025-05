High School Sports Schedule For Tuesday, May 20, 2025 (WEATHER PERMITTING)

VARSITY SOFTBALL

DIVISION IV DISTRICT SEMIFINALS (@ Defiance)

(4) Lima Bath vs. (1) Bryan 4pm

(2) Napoleon vs. (3) St. Marys Memorial 6pm

DIVISION VI DISTRICT SEMIFINALS (@ Archbold) (GAMES POSTPONED UNTIL MAY 21)

(6) Tinora vs. (8) Convoy Crestview 4pm

(2) Montpelier vs. (3) Patrick Henry 6pm

VARSITY BASEBALL

GMC

Edgerton @ Hicksville 5pm (POSTPONED; MAKEUP TBA)

DIVISION VII SECTIONAL SEMIFINAL

(9) Stryker @ Fayette (8) 5pm

REGULAR SEASON

Wauseon @ Anthony Wayne 5pm

Genoa @ Delta 5pm (POSTPONED; RESCHEDULED FOR MAY 21)

Montpelier @ Fairview 5pm

Swanton @ Leipsic 5pm

Ayersville @ Hilltop 5:15pm (CANCELED)