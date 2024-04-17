Close Menu
Tuesday, April 16, 2024
High School Sports Scoreboard For April 16, 2024

VARSITY BASEBALL

Tinora 3 Edgerton 2

Hilltop 4 Holgate 2

Stryker 13 Pettisville 6

Edon 6 North Central 5

Montpelier 33 Fayette 2 (5 innings)

Maumee 7 Bryan 6

VARSITY SOFTBALL

Pettisville 5 Stryker 3

Hilltop 22 Holgate 0 (5 innings)

Montpelier 24 Fayette 0 (5 innings)

Edon 10 North Central 0 (5 innings)

Tinora 4 Edgerton 3

Bowling Green 11 Archbold 0 (5 innings)

Otsego 2 Bryan 1

BOYS TENNIS

Archbold 5 Ayersville 0

GIRLS TRACK & FIELD

Montpelier 92 Fayette 45 Edon 32

Liberty Center 90 Evergreen 57.66 Archbold 26.33

Edgerton 59 Fairview 47

Pettisville 77 Stryker 18

BOYS TRACK & FIELD

Montpelier 76 Fayette 49 Edon 41

Liberty Center 77 Evergreen 52.50 Archbold 42.50

Edgerton 67 Fairview 48

Pettisville 88 Stryker 15

 

