Friday, August 22
Sports

High School Sports Scoreboard For August 19, 2025

VOLLEYBALL

Evergreen 3, Montpelier 0
Hilltop 3, Fayette 0
North Central 3, Pettisville 0
Swanton 3, Hicksville 0
Fairview 3, Wauseon 0
Stryker 3, Edon 2
Bryan 3, Holgate 1

BOYS GOLF

Montpelier 154, Hilltop 181
Pettisville 149, Edon 268
Stryker 183, Holgate 184
Archbold 167, Defiance 178, Edgerton 229
Fayette 167, North Central 189

GIRLS GOLF

Wauseon 187, Bryan 227
Archbold 170, Patrick Henry 224, Miller City-no team score

GIRLS SOCCER

Bryan 2, Lima Shawnee 0

BOYS SOCCER

Delta 5, Swanton 0
Wauseon 2, Archbold 0
Evergreen 2, Liberty Center 1


GIRLS TENNIS

Archbold 5, Van Wert 0

 

 

 

