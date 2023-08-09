Tuesday, August 8
High School Sports Scoreboard For August 8th, 2023

BOYS GOLF

Antwerp 179 Paulding 199 Edgerton 212

Wauseon Invitational

TEAM SCORES: 1. Montpelier 308; 2. Miller City 338; 3. Pettisville 340; 4. Wauseon 365; 5. Toledo Christian 372; 6. Stryker 402; 7. MVCD-no team score

MEDALIST: Jack Leppelmeier (P’ville) 73

GIRLS GOLF

Wauseon Invitational

TEAM SCORES: 1. Otsego 392; 2. Napoleon 403; 3. Rossford 406; 4. Ayersville 417; 5. Wauseon 423; 6. Wayne Trace 424; 7. Woodmore 428; 8. Miller City 437; 9. Lake 474; 10. Fairview 521

MEDALIST: Autumn Osborne (A’ville) 81

GIRLS TENNIS

Bowling Green 5 Archbold 0

Maumee 4 Wauseon 1

 

