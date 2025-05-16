High School Sports Scoreboard For May 15, 2025

VARSITY BASEBALL
Edon 4, Pettisville 3
Bryan 9, Montpelier 7
Edgerton 13, Continental 3 (6 innings)
Tinora 18, Swanton 8 (5 innings)
Wauseon 11, Springfield 2
VARSITY SOFTBALL
DIVISION IV SECTIONAL FINAL
Napoleon 12, Wauseon 7
DIVISION VI SECTIONAL
Montpelier 9, Wayne Trace 4
DIVISION VII SECTIONAL FINALS
Hilltop 20, Stryker 0 (5 innings)
North Central 18, Pettisville 8
REGULAR SEASON
Evergreen 10, Ottawa Hills 1
Patrick Henry 12, Edon 2 (5 innings)
BOYS TENNIS
DIVISION II SECTIONALS
Advancing to Districts: Singles – Landon Bassett (Bryan); Doubles – Austin DeWitt/Nolan Franzdorf (Bryan)
BOYS TRACK & FIELD
BBC CHAMPIONSHIPS (After day 1)
TEAM SCORES (4 EVENTS SCORED): 1. Pettisville 30; 2. Montpelier 28.50; 3. North Central 27; 4. Edon 23; T5. Holgate 15, Stryker 15; 7. Fayette 10.50; 8. Hilltop 4
GIRLS TRACK & FIELD
BBC CHAMPIONSHIPS (After day 1)
TEAM SCORES (3 EVENTS SCORED): 1. Pettisville 33; 2. Edon 23; 3. Holgate 20; 4. Hilltop 14; 5. Fayette 9; 6. Montpelier 8; 7. Stryker 6; 8. North Central 3