High School Sports Scoreboard For October 6, 2026

VOLLEYBALL
NWOAL
Archbold 3, Swanton 0
Liberty Center 3, Wauseon 1
Patrick Henry 3, Bryan 0
Evergreen 3, Delta 0
BBC
Montpelier 3, Fayette 2
Holgate 3, Edon 1
Pettisville 3, Hilltop 0
North Central 3, Stryker 1
GMC
Paulding 3, Edgerton 0
GIRLS SOCCER
NWOAL
Liberty Center 9, Delta 0
Archbold 16, Swanton 0
Bryan 1, Delta 0
BOYS SOCCER
Ottoville 1, Wauseon 0
Archbold 5, Genoa 2
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