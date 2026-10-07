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High School Sports Scoreboard For October 6, 2026

By Updated:No Comments1 Min Read

VOLLEYBALL

NWOAL
Archbold 3, Swanton 0
Liberty Center 3, Wauseon 1
Patrick Henry 3, Bryan 0
Evergreen 3, Delta 0

BBC
Montpelier 3, Fayette 2
Holgate 3, Edon 1
Pettisville 3, Hilltop 0
North Central 3, Stryker 1

GMC
Paulding 3, Edgerton 0

GIRLS SOCCER

NWOAL
Liberty Center 9, Delta 0
Archbold 16, Swanton 0
Bryan 1, Delta 0

BOYS SOCCER

Ottoville 1, Wauseon 0
Archbold 5, Genoa 2

 

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