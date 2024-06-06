Highway Patrol Investigating Hazardous Material Spill In Lucas County

Springfield – The Toledo Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a hazardous material spill that occurred today at 1:15 P.M. on State Route 2 near milepost 10 in Springfield Township.

A 2015 Freightliner, operated by John Beach, 29, Fayette, Ohio was traveling on State Route 2 transporting used motor oil. The load became unsecured and approximately 275 gallons of motor oil spilled onto the roadway.

State Route 2 westbound near milepost 10 was closed for an extended period of time due to the hazardous material on the roadway but re-opened about 3:00 am on Thursday morning.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted at the scene by Lucas County Sheriff’s Office, Holland Police Department, Ohio Department of Transportation, Environmental Protection Agency and Springfield Township Fire & EMS.