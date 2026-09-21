Hillsdale County Fair 2026 Preview: Full Schedule Of Events

The 176th Hillsdale County Fair runs Saturday, September 26 through Saturday, October 3 at the Hillsdale County Fairgrounds, 115 S. Broad St., Hillsdale, Michigan. This year’s theme is “Red, White & Moo: A Barnyard Salute to America’s 250th,” and the fair has moved to a new eight-day format. Gate admission is $7 for ages 12 and up and free for children 11 and under, with free admission for school children Monday and Tuesday, free admission for veterans Monday, and $2 admission for ages 65 and over on Friday. Parking is $5.

The grandstand lineup opens with truck pulls Saturday and includes an NTPA tractor pull Sunday, antique tractor pulls Monday, the TNT Demolition Derby Tuesday and again on the closing Saturday, TK-Pro Rodeo Wednesday, a Graham Barham concert Thursday, and monster trucks Friday. Blacksmithing, CIW wrestling, and horse and pony pulls are free daily. The complete schedule is reproduced below exactly as it appears in the September 23, 2026 print edition of The Village Reporter. Click either page to open it full size.