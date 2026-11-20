PHOTO PROVIDED / THE VILLAGE REPORTER
HILLTOP VOLLEYBALL AWARDS … Hilltop volleyball players earned Buckeye Border Conference (BBC) and District 7 honors. Pictured, from left, are Emily Marvin, Most Improved and BBC Scholar Athlete; Ashtyn Sanders, Breakthrough Player of the Year; Addison Smith, BBC Scholar Athlete; Sophia Crossgrove, BBC Scholar Athlete and District 7 Scholar Athlete; Kennedy Bailey, BBC Scholar Athlete, honorable mention BBC and honorable mention District 7; Halle Jones, BBC Scholar Athlete, District 7 Scholar Athlete, second team BBC and second team District 7; Myah Higgins, BBC Scholar Athlete, District 7 Scholar Athlete and C.A.D.E.T. Award; and Kelsy Connolly, BBC Scholar Athlete and District 7 Scholar Athlete. Not pictured: Hailey Smith, BBC Scholar Athlete.