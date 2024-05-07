Historic Reflection: 1891 – Montpelier Lattanner House Hotel

HISTORIC REFLECTION … The Lattanner House hotel at Montpelier was destroyed by fire. In her book “Montpelier, Ohio, 1845-1976,” local historian Jacque Whetro wrote: “Montpelier’s second hotel was the Lattanner House, also known as the Globe Hotel. It was built by Mrs. Adam Lattanner in 1881 on the northwest corner of Empire and Jefferson streets. It was mod-ern and a convenient location to the [Wabash Railroad] depot with a large livery stable run in connection with it.” In 1882, the Montpelier Enterprise newspaper reported, “The person who tied a rope to a pail, containing a tin can and a brick, setting at the head of the stairs and to the knob of the parlor door at the Globe Hotel last Sunday evening, thereby waking every person in the house about midnight, was guilty of a mean trick in more ways than one.” The two-story, wooden frame Lattanner House/Globe Hotel was destroyed by fire on April 16, 1891. In 1892, Frank and Chet Brannan completed the new Hotel Brannan on the former site of the Lattanner House. This vintage image of the Lattanner House hotel is from the Williams County Public Library Huffman Photographic Archives.