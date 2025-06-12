Historic Reflection: Bryan’s Hub Drive-In Theatre



The Hub Drive-In Theatre on East High Street in Bryan opened for business with the feature picture “Colorado Territory” and a fireworks display. The drive-in was operated by J.P. Hagerman of Toledo and had a capacity of about 420 cars with “In-a-Car” individual speakers.

The Hub Drive-In closed in the fall of 1985. The site is today occupied by the City of Bryan Don C. North Municipal Building and the Williams County Service Center.

This circa 1986-87 vintage image of the Hub Drive-In is from the Richard Cooley collection.

