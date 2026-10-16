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HOLIDAY CITY VILLAGE COUNCIL: Council Creates New Development Manager Position

By No Comments2 Mins Read

The Holiday City Village Council heard two ordinances and updates on village finances, upcoming events and administrative projects during its Oct. 15, 2026, meeting.

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