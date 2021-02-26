James Trausch (1947-2021)

James R. Trausch, age 74, of Edon, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, February 23, 2021, at his home. James retired from the Ohio Department of Transportation as a transportation manager and proudly served as the Mayor of Edon for eight years.

He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, Knights of Columbus, Montpelier Moose Lodge, and Hamilton Fish and Game Club. When he was younger, he enjoyed golfing with his friends.

James R. Trausch was born February 8, 1947, in Garrett, Indiana, the son of John B. and Beatrice (Frane) Trausch. He was a graduate of Edon High School.

James is survived by his son, Steve (Amber) Trausch, of Napoleon, Ohio; three grandchildren, Levi, Mason and Chase; a sister, Carol (Larry) Buck, of Edon; and a brother, Robert (Deb) Trausch, of Berne, Indiana. He was preceded in death by his parents.

A private funeral service will be held at the Krill Funeral Home, 204 West Indiana Street, Edon. with burial to take place in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, Blakeslee, Ohio.

Memorial donations may be directed to benefit Edon Parks and Recreation.