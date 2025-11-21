Leo Wixom First Inductee Into Fayette Local School District Hall Of Fame

By: Nate Calvin

FAYETTE – At the annual Eagle Hatch on November 7 at Fayette High School, the first inductee into the Fayette Local School District Hall Of Fame was announced.

“All of us can think of a person or group of people who were influential in our forming our memories in Fayette Schools”, the presentation began.

“This year a group of committee members developed a Hall of Fame award for one very important person in Fayette school’s history. A nominee was discussed and unanimously agreed upon.

“Not only does this person have incredible longevity in the district, but they have also had a significant impact in many different roles. Our first official Fayette Local School District Hall of Fame award goes to, Leo Wixom.”

Leo Wixom has been a part of Fayette School District for many years. Wixom was originally from upstate New York but then attended Findlay University.

After graduating from Findlay, he and his wife, Barb, were both hired to be physical education teachers at Fayette.

Wixom said that a pivotal moment for him was when one winter, a local booster member named Rex Wallace offered him a job as a lifeguard at Harrison Lake State Park.

He worked as a lifeguard for three years before becoming a park ranger for 39 years. Wixom said that this was the best of both worlds because he had two jobs and he loved both of them.

During his time at Fayette, Wixom served in many roles alongside being a physical education teacher. He coached an array of sports including freshman boys basketball, wrestling, junior high track, junior high volleyball, cross country, junior high girls basketball and most recently, archery.

Wixom was also an important part in the Boy Scouts program here in Fayette for many years.

At one time in his career, there was a family that had seven boys and with Wixom’s help, six of the seven of the boys made it all the way to being an Eagle Scout.

When asked about the proudest moments of his career, one of thing things Wixom stated was that he still has students that come up to him and talk about how good the hobo packs were at Outdoor education.

Wixom helped start the outdoor education program which teaches kids important skills that can be used out in nature. To this day, this is an anticipated rite of passage for our sixth-grade students.

Wixom said his other big accomplishment would have to be helping get the weight room started.

The weight room finally got its own home, with the addition of the new gym and there, was an area built specifically for the weight room. Wixom is still a huge part of managing the use of the weight room.

Although Wixom officially retired as a physical education teacher in 2002, he has remained a constant presence around the school.

Presently, he runs the weight room and is an archery coach. He was vital in getting the archery program started and has helped launch the program in surrounding local schools.

Also stated as the presentation concluded, “Leo is an excellent example of true devotion, loyalty, and heart for our school and the students in it.”