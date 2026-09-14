LETTER TO THE EDITOR: One Boy’s Joy, One Man’s Gratitude

It was the spring of 1958. I was 10 years old. I was riding my bike through the Swanton Memorial Park. I stopped my bike and began to watch a man at work.

He didn’t notice me, but I was more than interested in the work that he was doing. The rumor was that a new little league baseball diamond was being built on that spot in the park.

The man was working by himself that day. I recognized him right away. He was one of the dads in my neighborhood. His name was Harold Lovejoy.

His nickname was Hum. Hum was a large man. His size intimidated me, but then I guess his size would have intimidated any skinny 10-year-old.

Hum happened to be raking the pitcher’s mound that day. He seemed totally focused on his work. I could tell that what he was doing was very important to him. As Hum raked the ground, I began to dream. I dreamed of playing my first game on that baseball diamond.

This baseball diamond had it all. There was a dirt infield and grass outfield. There was an outfield fence for hitting homers.

There was a scoreboard. Most importantly, there were dugouts. Dugouts! Are you kidding me? In little ole Swanton, Ohio? Man, we have hit the big time!

I think back of those times and what fun I had. Back then, it was just playing baseball. Now, as I have grown older, I realize that there was much more to it than just playing a baseball game. I learned of teamwork, friendship, commitment, working hard and playing by the rules.

That baseball diamond became the cornerstone for four baseball diamonds on that same plot of ground. I can’t guess how many kids have played a game there.

I would think that the number would be in the thousands. All of those kids had fun. All of those kids have learned so many life lessons.

I heard that the town held a dedication ceremony in 1958 for that new baseball diamond. I missed the ceremony that day. I was probably busy trying to shout out the year, make and model of every car that passed by before my friend did. I do know this for a fact.

That ceremony would not have happened without the selfless actions of Hum and his fellow volunteers. It was a 1950s act of kindness that keeps on giving.

Dave Everett

Apex, North Carolina