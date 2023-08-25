Letter To The Editor: Situation In America

Dear Editor:

I was a child of the 60s. I had so much respect for our government. I went into the Army after High School. I was proud to serve my country. I had respect for the President, Congress, and Senate.

I love the freedom I serve to keep us in a free world. I wasn’t in a war time, but I would have gladly given the price that a lot of men and women have given.

My dad served in WW2 (Murphy Turman). He was a proud man. I saw in his face what he had done but he would never talk about it. My mother was proud of both of us.

I am a proud supporter of Trump; I don’t care who knows it. I think we used to be the leader of a free country. I find it unbearable to see that has changed.

I’m all for people coming to the great USA for a new start. (But not open boards), mothers and fathers are losing their sons and daughters, is this what we want. What happened to doing it the right way.

We are not a three-party country. (Sure there are three parties) we have different opinions. We strive for the same purpose. I’m ashamed to see what we are doing to our people.

Trump and the other 18 people have a right to challenge the vote, it’s not a crime. If you have ever served in the service, you understand that’s why we served! Whether you were in during a war or not.

That gave them the right to do so. I’m so tired of hearing what happened a hundred years ago. I wasn’t a part of it! I understand your pain.

But you can’t keep using it as an excuse to hold others accountable for past mistakes. We learned and moved on. I support people to better themselves. We can’t hold it against people that were not there.

Stop blaming people for keeping you from being better. TRUMP and his team are not guilty of any laws being broken.

The Democrats are the law breakers, how can you prosecute anyone from exercising the right to challenge the system. That’s what American stands for.

That’s why the men and women serve in the armed forces, that’s what it’s all about today. As I said, I love my country. If you ever served overseas, I’m sure you would agree there’s no place like home. I would never leave it. This is my opinion don’t be a hater.

Edwin Turman

Montpelier, Ohio