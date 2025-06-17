Liberty Center Mavs 13U Take Second At Border Battle In Michigan

(PHOTO COURTESY OF PATTY STAMBAUGH / THE VILLAGE REPORTER)

TOURNEY RUNNER-UP … The Liberty Center Mavs 13U baseball team traveled to Whiteford, MI for the 2025 Border Battle over Father’s Day weekend and came back as tournament runners-up after posting a record of 4-1. The Mavs defeated Perrysburg (11-7), Ohio Buzz (6-5), Southwest Aztecs (15-0), and 3C Diamond King’s (6-2) before falling to the Adrian Lookouts (11-0) in the title game. The team is comprised of players from Swanton, Liberty Center, and Anthony Wayne. Pictured are: Front row – Emmett Cole, Nolan Koder, bat boy – Nash Dowling, Jack Dowling, Christian Rico, Dylan Stambaugh. Back row – Coach Tom Rosskopf, Kason Kern, Chase Bergman, Colten Mason, Hunter Altman, Gabe Lennex, Jackson Rico, Cannon Bond, Coach Jeff Koder.