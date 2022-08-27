Montpelier @ Evergreen Football

Evergreen 41 Montpelier 7

METAMORA – The Vikings scored three straight defensive touchdowns, two by Ryder Hudik, to take control in a 41-7 win over the Locos.

Hunter Vaculik topped Evergreen on the ground with 125 yards rushing and two scores to go with his 7/15 passing for 110 yards and a touchdown.

Riley Dunbar fronted the receiving corps with five receptions for 86 yards and a TD. Montpelier got on the board early in the fourth quarter when Grant Girrell connected with Brayden Brink for a 28-yard score.

UP NEXT: September 1st– Evergreen (2-0) @ Ottawa Hills (2-0); September 2nd – Montpelier (0-2) @ Edgerton (2-0)

MONTPELIER 0 0 0 7 – 7

EVERGREEN 7 20 14 0 – 41

E – Vaculik 6-yd run (Hassen kick)

E – Vaculik 1-yd run (Hassen kick)

E – Hudik 10-yd interception return (Hassen kick)

E – Hudik 5-yd fumble return (kick failed)

E – Pennington 9-yd fumble return (Hassen kick)

E – Dunbar 56-yd pass from Vaculik (Hassen kick)

M – Brayden Brink 28-yd pass from Grant Girrell (Grime kick)

