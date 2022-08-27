Swanton @ Delta Volleyball

Swanton 3 Delta 0

DELTA – The Bulldogs controlled all three sets to knock off Delta 25-17, 25-10, 25-18 in the nonleague matchup between the Fulton County rivals.

Sofie Taylor totaled 28 digs and 15 assists for Swanton while Maddie Smith added 11 kills.

Delta (1-4) – No statistics

Swanton (3-0) – Maddie Smith: 2 aces, 19/27 hitting, 11 kills, 4 digs, 2 blocks; Alexa Faber: 19/19 serving, 4 aces, 3 digs; Lillyanna Valderas: 16/16 serving, 2 aces, 13/13 serve receive, 11 digs; Sofie Taylor: 10/12 serving, 5 aces, 28 assists, 15 digs; Morgan Smith: 9/10 serving, 4 aces, 20/24 hitting, 8 kills, 3 digs; Katlyn Floyd: 10/11 hitting, 4 kills, 2 blocks; Mackenzie Secory: 3 kills; Peighton Manning 11/13 hitting, 5 kills, 3 blocks.

Junior Varsity: Swanton 25-18, 25-18

Freshman: Delta 32-34, 25-11, 26-24

