Montpelier @ Hilltop Girls Varsity Basketball

Hilltop 49 Montpelier 23

WEST UNITY – Hilltop’s (13-4, 5-0 BBC) Libbie Baker outscored the Locos by herself with 28 points in a 49-23 BBC victory.

Jayma Bailey joined Baker in double figures by netting 11. Jada Uribes tallied 11 for Montpelier (9-9, 3-2) in the setback.

MONTPELIER (23) – Bumb 0; Hillard 3; Humbarger 2; McGee 4; Mahan 2; Grime 0; Taylor 0; Hopper 0; Uribes 12; Totals: 5-3-4 – 23

HILLTOP (49) – Brown 5; Dickinson 0; Routt 0; Baker 28; Bailey 11; Hancock 5; JoHantgen 0; VanArsdalen 0; Graham 0; Totals: 16-1-14 – 49

MONTPELIER 8 3 3 9 – 23

HILLTOP 16 7 13 13 – 49

JUNIOR VARSITY: Montpelier, 36-13

