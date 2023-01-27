Williams SWCD Hosting Program About Invasive Plant Species

The Williams Soil & Water Conservation District’s (SWCD) Habitat Enhancement Learning Program will continue on Thursday, February 9, with Invasive Plant Species.

Who do you ask for HELP? Come, learn, and have your questions answered from Tamathy Stage, Pheasants Forever Learn what species to be looking for and how to identify them, can we prevent them, and can they be eradicated plus more.

The workshop will be held from 7 to 8 p.m. at the Williams SWCD office at 11246 State Route 15, Montpelier.

For more information and to register call Josh Imber or Anne Marie at 419-636-9395. There is no cost to attend, but in case of inclement weather, we would like to notify people of possible changes.

The series continues with:

Designing Habitat with Intent with Tom James, Team Member with Management Advantage & Owner of Modern Habitat Solutions.

ALL THINGS HABITAT!! Tom is considered one of the top habitat management consultants in the nation and travels around the country.

Learn about property design, development, food plots and more. He appears on You-Tube in the ‘Management Advantage’ Project 17 series – February 23.