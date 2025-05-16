D6 SOFTBALL SECTIONAL FINAL: Montpelier Muscles Past Wayne Trace 9-4 To Win Sectional Title

THREE BAGGER … Montpelier’s Kelsie Bumb triples to right field in the third inning.

(PHOTOS BY BREANA RELIFORD / THE VILLAGE REPORTER)

SECTIONAL CHAMPS … Madelyn Hopper got the win in the circle after throwing a complete game three-hitter with 12 strikeouts.

Montpelier 9, Wayne Trace 4

MONTPELIER – Zoe Uribes drilled a three-run homer in the third to cap off a six-run inning for the Locos who held off a late surge by ...