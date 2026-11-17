Montpelier’s 20th Annual Olde Tyme Holiday Gathering is set for Saturday, November 21, 2026, with a day of holiday-themed activities. A craft show and book fair will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Montpelier Schools. The Empire Street Fair runs from 4:30 to 8:30 p.m., with a free ice skating rink on Empire Street from 4:30 to 8 p.m. The Lighted Parade and Santa leave the fairgrounds at 6 p.m. and travel uptown. All events are free or accept donations. Information was provided by the committee; follow the event’s Facebook page for last-minute changes.
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