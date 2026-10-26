Museum Of Fulton County To Host Colonial Christmas Tea Nov. 28

PRESS RELEASE (Wauseon): The Museum of Fulton County will kick off the holiday season with a traditional Christmas Tea on Saturday, November 28, in its festively decorated lobby. Registered guests can gather with friends at noon to enjoy tea, tasty treats, Christmas music, and stories from the past.

A limited number of tickets are available for this traditional afternoon tea, featuring scones, finger sandwiches, and desserts. The event will evoke the Colonial period through holiday carols and a historical program presented by the “First Lady of Detroit.” Guests are encouraged to add to the atmosphere by wearing period clothing, although costumes are not required.

“We’re pleased to be hosting a traditional holiday tea at the museum again this year to celebrate the Christmas season,” shared John Swearingen Jr., director of the Museum of Fulton County. “As guests enjoy the delectable treats and teas, they will hear about the adventures of Marie-Therese Guyon Cadillac, a French-Canadian-American pioneer, and enjoy festive holiday music. Guests are also welcome to visit the museum to explore the permanent exhibit and two special exhibits – ‘Born in Turmoil’ and ‘Thirteen Moons in 1776 – Life Along Turkeyfoot Creek.’”

Because seating is limited, reservations and prepayment are required for this holiday event. Tickets are $30 and include admission to the history museum. Tickets are available for purchase online, at the museum, or by calling 419.337.7922. The Colonial Christmas Tea tickets are non-refundable.

The Museum of Fulton County and Legacy Gift Shop are located at 8848 State Highway 108, across from the Fulton County Fairgrounds. The Museum is open Monday through Saturday from 10 am to 4 pm.

To learn more about special events, shopping, membership, or how to plan a visit to the Museum of Fulton County call 419-337-7922 or visit www.museumoffultoncounty.org. Additional information is also available on the museum Facebook and Instagram pages.