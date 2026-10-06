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National 4-H Week: A Salute To Williams & Fulton County 4-H

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National 4-H Week runs Oct. 4–10, 2026. The eight pages below are reproduced exactly as they appear in the October 7, 2026 print edition of The Village Reporter — a salute to Williams and Fulton County 4-H, with stories by Jacob Kessler and Renea Kessler, the 2026 Fulton County royalty and ambassadors, Junior Fair and still project winners, and photos from both county fairs.

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National 4-H Week special section Page B1: Harlie Hensley gives back through Fulton County 4-H, by Jacob Kessler
National 4-H Week special section Page B2: Fulton County 4-H 2026 royalty and ambassadors, Junior Fair Outstanding Exhibitors and Skill-A-Thon winners
National 4-H Week special section Page B3: Fulton County 4-H 2026 still project winners and Fulton County at the Ohio State Fair
National 4-H Week special section Page B4: A new 4-H year is just around the corner, Join Fulton County 4-H and the 2026 club directory
National 4-H Week special section Page B5: Carpenter sisters celebrate success and life lessons at the Williams County Fair, by Renea Kessler
National 4-H Week special section Page B6: 2026 Williams County Junior Fair winners
National 4-H Week special section Page B7: The Showman’s Closet and scenes from a Fulton County 4-H summer
National 4-H Week special section Page B8: Scenes from the 2026 Williams County Fair

 

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