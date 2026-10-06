National 4-H Week: A Salute To Williams & Fulton County 4-H

National 4-H Week runs Oct. 4–10, 2026. The eight pages below are reproduced exactly as they appear in the October 7, 2026 print edition of The Village Reporter — a salute to Williams and Fulton County 4-H, with stories by Jacob Kessler and Renea Kessler, the 2026 Fulton County royalty and ambassadors, Junior Fair and still project winners, and photos from both county fairs.

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