NOCAC Awarded Grant To Help Seniors Stay Safe From Fraud

PHOTO PROVIDED / THE VILLAGE REPORTER
ASSISTING SENIOR CITIZENS … Northwestern Ohio Community Action Commission (NOCAC) was awarded a $2,500 grant from the Bryan Area Foundation for their Staying Safe, Connected Seniors Program. While the use of technology for those over the age of sixty continues to grow, so has the possibility of being victims of fraud. An August 2025 Federal Trade Commission report documented a huge jump in financial losses reported by older adults who lost more than $100,000, from $55 million in 2020 to $445 million in 2024. In partnership with the Williams County Department of Aging, the Williams County NOCAC office will use the money to help educate seniors, in either one-on-one or group settings, on how to stay safe online and what to do if they become compromised. The classes are to start this fall, continuing until next spring, and will be free for all participants. Pictured left to right during the check presentation are Bryan Area Foundation Grant-Making Committee Chair Steve Voigt, Bryan Area Foundation President/CEO Amy Miller, NOCAC Development Coordinator Denise Dahl, NOCAC Director of Community Services Jamie Huber, and Williams County Department of Aging Director Sarah Stubblefield.