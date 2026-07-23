Northwest Ohio Housing Market Continues To Offer Opportunities For Buyers & Sellers

MAUMEE, OHIO – If you’ve been waiting for the “right time” to buy or sell a home, the latest housing market data from Northwest Ohio REALTORS® shows there are opportunities on both sides of the market.

Home prices continue to rise at a steady pace, while more homes are becoming available for buyers to choose from. At the same time, homes are continuing to sell at a healthy rate, a sign that demand remains strong throughout Northwest Ohio.

In June, more than 1,000 single-family homes were listed for sale across the region, giving buyers additional choices.

Although inventory has increased slightly from last year, the supply of homes remains limited, meaning well-priced homes continue to attract strong interest from buyers.

For homeowners considering selling, the market remains favorable. The median sales price reached $225,000 in June, up nearly 3 percent from one year ago, while the average home sold for more than $264,000.

Through the first six months of 2026, both median and average home prices have increased about 5 percent, allowing many homeowners to continue building equity.

For buyers, there is good news as well. While home prices remain strong, the market has become more balanced than it was just a few years ago.

Buyers have more homes to choose from, giving them greater flexibility to find the right property while still benefiting from a stable housing market.

“The Northwest Ohio housing market continues to be a win for both buyers and sellers,” said Shalonda Thurmond, President of Northwest Ohio REALTORS®.

“Sellers are still seeing strong home values, while buyers have more opportunities than they’ve had in recent years. It’s a healthier market overall, and working with a REALTOR® can help consumers make informed decisions every step of the way.”

The condo and villa market also continued to perform well in June. Sales increased significantly from a year ago, and average prices continued to climb, showing that attached housing remains an attractive option for first-time buyers, downsizers, and anyone looking for a lower-maintenance lifestyle.

As the housing market moves into the second half of the year, Northwest Ohio REALTORS® expects conditions to remain steady.

Buyers should be prepared to act when they find the right home, while sellers can continue to take advantage of strong demand by pricing their homes competitively and presenting them well.

Whether you’re buying your first home, searching for your next home, or preparing to sell, today’s market offers opportunities for consumers who are informed and ready to make a move.