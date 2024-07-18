Northwest Ohio: Unseasonably Cool July Weather Forecasted Next 48 Hours

News Article Views: 1

Today’s weather is anything but typical for July, with temperatures nearly ten degrees below the seasonal average and dry humidity levels. This unseasonable weather pattern is expected to persist through Friday, with a gradual increase in temperatures anticipated over the weekend. The next chance of rain is not expected until next week.

Today’s forecast calls for pure sunshine, making sunblock a necessity to shield against elevated UV levels this afternoon. The morning will be sunny with cooler temperatures, only rising to nearly 70 by lunchtime.

Northern high pressure will drive down humidity levels throughout the day, ensuring low humidity and continued sunshine through the afternoon, with high temperatures only reaching the 70s instead of the typical middle 80s for July. Overnight, temperatures will drop into the 50s, prompting the suggestion to open windows for a comfortable night with a light breeze.

High pressure from the north will maintain dry air and bring more sunshine, with temperatures only slightly warmer, topping out in the upper 70s. As the northern high-pressure system moves east, the flow of air will gradually switch to the southwest.

The weekend will continue to be sunny, with temperatures reaching the lower 80s. Sunday is expected to be a little warmer, with temperatures reaching the middle 80s, more in line with the normal July average.

The mild weather pattern is predicted to continue through next week, with waves of low pressure bringing showers to the area beginning Tuesday.

Today’s morning weather will be sunny and mild, with temperatures around 70 by noon and winds from the north at 1-5 mph. This afternoon will bring more sunshine with lower humidity levels, a high of 76°F, and north winds between 5-10 mph. Tonight is expected to be clear and cool, with a low of 54°F and north winds at 1-5 mph.

Friday will bring more sunshine and mild temperatures, with a high of 79°F and northeast winds at 1-5 mph. Friday night will be clear and cool, with a low of 57°F and northeast winds at 1-5 mph.