NWOAL BASEBALL: Marlow Sparks Swanton To 11-0 Win Over Wauseon

NWOAL FINALE … Luke Marlow singles to left field for Swanton in the first inning of the Bulldogs win over Wauseon to end NWOAL play.

(PHOTOS BY JACOB KESSLER / THE VILLAGE REPORTER)

MAKING CONTACT … Wauseon’s Jack Alstaetter fouls off a pitch during an at-bat in an NWOAL game at Memorial Park in Swanton.

By: Elliot Schneider

THE VILLAGE REPORTER

publisher@thevillagereporter.com

SWANTON (May 7, 2025) The Swanton Bulldog...