NWOAL FOOTBALL: Archbold Trounces Wauseon 35-0 For Ninth Straight Win Over Rival

TURNOVER FORCED … Wauseon sophomore defensive back Dylan Burkholder intercepts a pass in the first half.

PHOTOS BY RENEA KESSLER / THE VILLAGE REPORTER

ON THE RUN … Archbold quarterback Maddox Pinter scrambles toward the sideline in the first half at Wauseon.

By: Nate Calvin

THE VILLAGE REPORTER

sports@thevillagereporter.com

WAUSEON – (October 3, 2025) - Going 8-11 on third down conversions and holding your opponent to ...