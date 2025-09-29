NWOAL FOOTBALL: Delta Grinds Out 17-0 Win Over Wauseon

TWO TOUCHDOWN NIGHT … Delta’s Marcus Nagel bursts up the middle on a 24-yard touchdown run in the second half.

PHOTOS BY RACHEL NAGEL / THE VILLAGE REPORTER

NWOAL FOOTBALL … Wauseon quarterback Kahle Albright runs the football in the second half.

By: Joe Blystone

THE VILLAGE REPORTER

publisher@thevillagereporter.com

DELTA (September 26, 2025) - After Delta received the opening kickoff against Wauseon, the Panthers ran ...