Ohio State Highway Patrol Investigates Motorcycle Crash In Defiance County

(PRESS RELEASE) Highland Twp. – The Defiance Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is currently investigating a serious injury single vehicle traffic crash.

On July 13, 2024 at approximately 1:18 P.M, Troopers from the Defiance Post responded to Defiance Ayersville Pleasant Bend Road, just east of Harris Rd, Highland Twp. in Defiance County.

Based off the investigation, a 1999 Kawasaki Vulcan 1500 motorcycle, operated by Sean McCague, age 36, from Defiance, Ohio was eastbound on Defiance Ayersville Pleasant Bend Rd, the vehicle traveled off the right side of the roadway and overturned.

Sean McCague, the sole rider of the motorcycle, who was wearing a DOT approved helmet, suffered serious injuries as a result of the traffic crash and was flown to Mercy St. Vincent’s Hospital, in Toledo by Mercy LifeFlight.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted on scene by Defiance County Sheriff’s Office, Ayersville Fire and EMS, Defiance EMS and Mercy LifeFlight.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol reminds motorcyclists to always wear their Helmet and to never drive distracted. The crash remains under investigation, alcohol and drug use are not believed to be a factor.