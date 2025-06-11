OHSAA Extends Partnership With Hometown For Digital Ticketing

PRESS RELEASE – The Ohio High School Athletic Association and Hometown have announced an extension of their partnership that makes Hometown the official ticketing partner of the OHSAA through 2031.

With its headquarters in Columbus, Hometown is an all-in-one digital platform for ticketing, fundraising and event management for over 700 OHSAA member schools.

The renewed agreement reflects the success of Hometown’s Box Office platform and marks a new chapter of innovation following Hometown’s 2024 merger with fee-free fundraising platform Schoolfundr.

Under the extended partnership, Hometown will continue to provide OHSAA and its 700+ member schools with a streamlined, full-service digital solution for ticketing and event management that reduces the need for cash handling, enhances transparency through real-time reporting, and simplifies game-day logistics for both school administrators and fans.

“OHSAA member schools deserve an event management and ticketing platform that makes their lives easier and supports their mission,” said Doug Ute, Executive Director of the OHSAA.

“Hometown has consistently delivered on that promise, and we are excited to continue our partnership with a company that not only understands our schools but is also committed to their success.”

Hometown has supported millions of fans attending OHSAA postseason events since 2019 and continues to empower schools statewide to manage regular-season games on their own terms.

Hometown’s Ohio-based support team, robust analytics tools, and secure payments infrastructure have made it the platform of choice across the state.

“This partnership is about more than just tickets,” said Dennis Levene, Hometown Chief Revenue Officer. “It’s about delivering a comprehensive platform that empowers every school and student in Ohio to succeed, on the field and off.”

“From online ticketing and fundraising to event promotion, secure payments and beautifully designed school websites, Hometown gives schools everything they need to elevate the experience for their communities and operate more efficiently from a single, trusted platform.”

In late 2024, Hometown Ticketing merged with Schoolfundr, a fee-free, donor-first fundraising platform used by thousands of schools across the country.

The combined company, Hometown, provides a unified experience that allows schools to manage ticketed events and fundraising campaigns in one place without added fees or administrative burden.

In 2025, Hometown added Hometown Engage athletic websites to their product offering, which will be provided to OHSAA member schools at no-cost as part of the partnership.

Together, Hometown and Schoolfundr power events, donations and communications for over 17,000 K-12 programs, colleges and community organizations nationwide.

The extended partnership with the OHSAA marks another step in Hometown’s commitment to delivering best-in-class tools for Ohio’s student-athletes and school leaders.