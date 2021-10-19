OHSAA Football Playoff Computer Ratings (After Week 9)

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio High School Athletic Association released the official weekly football computer ratings Tuesday afternoon. The weekly computer ratings are released every Tuesday beginning in the fifth week of the season, leading up to the final report this Sunday, Oct. 24, when 448 schools (top 16 in each region) will officially qualify for the playoffs.

The final computer ratings will be posted late this Saturday night (Oct. 23) or early Sunday morning (Oct. 24). Schools have until 10 a.m. Sunday to challenge any ratings.

If there are any changes, the final ratings will be posted no later than 2 p.m. Sunday, and the first-round playoff pairings will be released at approximately 3 p.m.

During the playoffs, the first and second round games are hosted by the better seeded team. Neutral sites will be used beginning with the third round (regional semifinals). Divisions I, II, III and IV play on Friday nights, while Divisions V, VI and VII play on Saturday nights. All playoff games begin at 7 p.m.

This week’s complete report showing all teams in every region is posted at: https://ohsaaweb.blob.core.windows.net/files/Sports/Football/2021/2021HarbinWeek9.pdf

2021 OHSAA Football Playoff Information: https://www.ohsaa.org/Sports-Tournaments/Football/Football-2021/2021-OHSAA-Football-Playoffs-Coverage

There are 708 schools in this week’s 11-player football computer ratings. The 71 largest schools are in Division I, while the remaining schools are divided equally in Divisions II through VII (approximately 106 schools in each division). The top 20 schools in each region are listed below by division and region with record and average points.

The football page at OHSAA.org includes an explanation of how the ratings are calculated. The top 16 teams in each region in the final report will qualify for the playoffs.

Related Information

OHSAA Football Home (composite schedules, playoff information, broadcasts, AP polls, etc.): https://ohsaa.org/sports/football

MaxPreps Ohio Football Home (stats, standings, scoreboard): https://www.maxpreps.com/state/football/ohio.htm

Oct. 18 Associated Press State Football Poll (Courtesy Cincinnati WKRC-TV): https://local12.com/sports/high-school-sports/ohio-ap-high-school-football-polls-have-8-area-teams-ranked-two-at-no-1-cincinnati-prep-sports-st-xavier-lakota-west-moeller-kings-badin-wyoming-mcnicholas-clinton-massie

Weekly schedules and computer points also posted at: http://www.joeeitel.com/hsfoot/

OHSAA Football Computer Ratings – Oct. 19, 2021 (Entering Week 10)

Top 16 schools from each region in the final report Oct. 24 will qualify for the playoffs.

DIVISION IV REGION 14

1. Bellevue (8-1) 24.3278, 2. Van Wert (8-1) 20.0667, 3. LaGrange Keystone (7-1) 19.3181, 4. Port Clinton (8-1) 19.2525, 5. Clyde (7-2) 18.8167, 6. Wooster Triway (6-1) 17.6875, 7. Rocky River Lutheran West (8-1) 15.9854, 8. Sandusky Perkins (6-3) 15.95, 9. Shelby (7-2) 15.7438, 10. Bellville Clear Fork (6-3) 13.0253, 11. Wauseon (6-3) 10.5778, 12. Tol. Scott (5-4) 10.1875, 13. Rossford (5-4) 9.5585, 14. Galion (4-5) 8.1667, 15. Huron (5-4) 8.0202, 16. Milan Edison (5-4) 7.9722, 17. Oberlin Firelands (5-4) 6.9885, 18. Bryan (5-4) 5.9944, 19. Napoleon (3-6) 4.7172, 20. Upper Sandusky (3-6) 4.1722

DIVISION VI REGION 22

1. Archbold (9-0) 20.0, 2. Ashland Crestview (9-0) 19.547, 3. Carey (8-1) 18.6429, 4. Columbus Grove (9-0) 17.8167, 5. Liberty Center (7-2) 16.3737, 6. Tinora (8-1) 16.1717, 7. Gibsonburg (7-1) 12.8929, 8. Collins Western Reserve (6-3) 11.2953, 9. North Robinson Colonel Crawford (8-1) 10.8788, 10. Cardinal Stritch (5-2) 9.9398, 11. Attica Seneca East (6-3) 7.5828, 12. Bluffton (5-4) 7.3571, 13. Ottawa Hills (6-3) 5.1941, 14. Van Buren (3-5) 4.5934, 15. Delta (4-5) 4.4622, 16. Fairview (3-6) 3.2475, 17. Wayne Trace (3-6) 2.899, 18. Evergreen (2-7) 1.9158, 19. Bucyrus (2-7) 1.8278, 20. Northwood (3-4) 1.6429

DIVISION VII REGION 26

1. Lima Central Cath. (8-1) 17.2188, 2. Edon (8-1) 16.4912, 3. Bascom Hopewell-Loudon (8-1) 15.7283, 4. McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley (8-1) 12.0922, 5. McComb (8-1) 11.7708, 6. Leipsic (6-3) 10.6869, 7. Antwerp (7-2) 9.0903, 8. Patrick Henry (6-3) 9.0333, 9. Ayersville (5-3) 8.5556, 10. Convoy Crestview (6-3) 7.8111, 11. Lima Perry (5-4) 7.5057, 12. Sycamore Mohawk (4-5) 7.2727, 13. Waynesfield-Goshen (7-2) 7.1592, 14. Dola Hardin Northern (6-3) 6.7743, 15. Spencerville (4-5) 6.5667, 16. Arlington (7-2) 6.2222, 17. Pandora-Gilboa (5-4) 6.1181, 18. Tiffin Calvert (4-5) 4.5483, 19. Delphos St. John’s (3-6) 3.0505, 20. Ada (1-8) 2.5889