OHSAA State Wrestling Championships Schedule For Sunday, March 9, 2025

Session 4, Consolation Semifinals and Consolation Finals

9:30 a.m. – Girls Consolation Semifinals

9:30 a.m. – Boys Division I Consolation Semifinals

9:30 a.m. – Boys Division II Consolation Semifinals

9:30 a.m. – Boys Division III Consolation Semifinals

10:30 a.m. – Girls 7th, 5th, 3rd Place matches

10:45 a.m. – Boys Division I 7th, 5th, 3rd Place matches

10:45 a.m. – Boys Division II 7th, 5th, 3rd Place matches

10:45 a.m. – Boys Division III 7th, 5th, 3rd Place matches

Session 5, Championship Finals

4:50 p.m. – Hall of Fame Ceremonies

5:00 p.m. – Parade of Champions

5:15 p.m. – Girls First Place matches

5:15 p.m. – Boys Division I First Place matches

5:15 p.m. – Boys Division II First Place matches

5:15 p.m. – Boys Division III First Place matches

AREA WRESTLERS IN FINALS

120: TYLER BARNES (DELTA), 39-6 vs. Spencer Shore (Miami East), 41-2

126: ADAM MATTIN (DELTA), 37-1 vs. C.J. Graham (Fairland), 50-2