One Dead, Two Injured In Three-Vehicle Crash Near Fayette

The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a three-vehicle crash that occurred at the intersection of Co Rd L and Co Rd 23 in Franklin Township at around 12:34 pm. on Saturday July 20th. 2024.

A Blue 2014 Honda Civic operated by Ms. Deborah King of Oregon, Ohio was traveling eastbound on Co Rd L. Ms. King approached Co Rd 23 and failed to stop at the intersection of Co. Rd. L and Co. Rd. 23.

A 1994 Red Chevy Pickup operated by a Mr. Andrew Ball of Archbold, Ohio was traveling northbound on Co. Rd. 23 and collided with Ms. King’s vehicle.

Ms. King’s vehicle then struck a White 2015 GMC Sierra operated by Mrs. Jill Campbell and occupied by a passenger Mr. Karl Campbell of Archbold, Ohio.

Mrs. Campbell was traveling westbound and was attempting to stop at the intersection of Co. Rd L. and Co. Rd. 23 when Ms. King’s vehicle struck Mrs. Campbell’s vehicle.

Ms. King was transported by air ambulance to St. Vincent Mercy where she succumbed to her injuries. Mr. Ball was transported to Fulton County Health Center with minor injuries and Mrs. Campbell was treated on scene and was not transported.

The Fayette Police Department, Fayette Fire and EMS, Wauseon EMS, Archbold EMS and St. Vincent Mercy Life Flight assisted the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office on scene.

Alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the crash. This crash remains under investigation.