BRYAN, Ohio – Nov. 17, 2026 – Orthopedic surgeon Cornel Van Gorp, MD, is now welcoming patients at the Parkview Physicians Group (PPG) – Orthopedics office in Bryan, 442 W. High St., Suite 3.

“It is a pleasure to welcome Dr. Van Gorp to Williams County,” said Chad Tinkel, market president, Parkview Health Ohio. “With his decades of experience and considerable expertise, he brings an outstanding skill set to our area, and I’m sure residents will benefit greatly. We are very fortunate he has chosen to practice here in Bryan.”

Dr. Van Gorp, an Ortho Northeast (ONE) physician, provides high-quality care for a wide variety of musculoskeletal conditions, and he specializes in adult reconstructive and joint replacement surgery. He has more than 30 years’ experience in hip and knee joint replacement.

Van Gorp started his path to a medical career at Miami University, Oxford, Ohio, graduating with a bachelor’s degree in chemistry. Next, he pursued a PhD in pharmacology from the University of Cincinnati and earned his medical degree from the Medical College of Ohio, Toledo. He completed his orthopedic residency at Blodgett Memorial Hospital/Michigan State University, Grand Rapids, and an adult reconstruction fellowship at the University of Utah, Salt Lake City, where he developed advanced expertise in reconstructive techniques for joint revision procedures.

Van Gorp holds membership in the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons (AAOS) and the American Association of Hip and Knee Surgeons (AAHKS).

He is board certified and has worked in private practice and in academic hospital settings. Most recently, he served patients as an adult reconstructive surgeon at Cleveland Clinic Union Hospital in Dover, Ohio. Previously, Van Gorp worked at several hospitals in Ohio and Texas, including stints as assistant professor of orthopedics at Ohio State University (OSU) and assistant professor/chief of the adult reconstruction division at OSU and the Medical College of Ohio. He also served as the design team surgeon for the creation of a total knee system by a prominent medical technologies company.

A technically exacting surgeon who strives to provide patient-centered care, Van Gorp also considers conservative, non-surgical approaches – such as medications, physical therapy and injections – to manage orthopedic conditions before progressing to surgical options as needed. He also encourages his patients to take advantage of health counseling to support their joint health and general wellness.

“My approach to patient care is holistic, and I always recommend diet and exercise if appropriate,” he said. “The patient and I come up with a treatment plan through shared decision-making. I view my role as being that of an educator as much as a surgeon.”

Dr. Van Gorp’s clinic hours are Monday 8:40 a.m. – 3:20 p.m. and Wednesday 7:40 a.m. – 3:20 p.m. Call 419-636-4517 for appointment scheduling.

About the Parkview Health | Ortho Northeast Partnership

Since forming a joint venture in 2007, Parkview Health and Ortho Northeast (ONE) have partnered to deliver world-class orthopedic care throughout northeast Indiana and the surrounding region. This long-standing alliance combines Parkview’s integrated healthcare network, advanced facilities and comprehensive continuum of care with ONE’s team of board-certified, fellowship-trained orthopedic specialists.

With dedicated expertise in total joint replacements, spine and trauma care, orthopedic oncology, sports medicine and hand, foot and ankle care, the partnership offers subspecialized care that has earned national accolades year after year. Through a shared commitment to clinical excellence, innovation, research and patient-centered care, Parkview and ONE provide coordinated, high-quality treatment designed to improve outcomes, expand access and help patients get back to doing more of what they love.

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