(Paid Content) President Of Black Swamp Arts Council Speaks To Archbold Rotarians

Typically, the Black Swamp Arts Council doesn’t only plan, sponsor and partner with various groups to offer a wide variety of events that promote an appreciation and enjoyment of all types of arts in the area.

They have even added a mobile arts program that literally takes art to individuals who cannot travel to a camp or activity.

However, the pandemic last year brought a quick halt to most of those activities as senior centers closed, nursing homes were closed to visitors, and group gatherings (concerts, art shows and camps) were canceled.

But, that didn’t stop the Black Swamp Arts Council from creating virtual programming and planning other ways to keep the arts alive.

Diane Tinsman, president of the Black Swamp Arts Council, told Archbold Rotarians about those virtual performances and added that some in-person events are now being planned for this summer and fall.

She showed samples of artwork that were submitted by adults and youth for the “While at home art show” and a “Smartphone concert series” that featured a number of performances by area musicians was presented on the Council’s facebook page.

And, they even provided a virtual tip jar for the performers. Those concerts can still be viewed on the facebook page.

Some of the Council’s art instructors created “Art camp in a bag” (6 daily art projects) that involved about 125 area youth during the pandemic when in-person camps were canceled. And, a veterans’ art program now meets about every 4 to 6 weeks at the Wauseon VFW with 8 to 10 participants.

She added that the Council is planning a summer creative arts camp this year that will be held in at least two locations and a blue grass concert is scheduled for Founder’s Hall in October. As pandemic restrictions are eased, additional in-person activities will be planned.

For the most current information, check out the Black Swamp website at www.blackswamparts.com or the Council’s facebook page. The program was arranged by Lou Levy.