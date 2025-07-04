Northwest Ohio Sees Job Surge As Amazon Launches New Facility

-The Village Reporter – Staff

A new Amazon warehouse is set to open in northern Wood County after Perrysburg Township trustees approved a 10-year, full tax abatement for the site on Oregon Road.

This 200,000-square-foot facility, valued at $30 million, will be owned by Ambrose Property Group and leased to Amazon.

It’s designed as a “sub same day delivery” center, aiming to provide even faster shipping for Prime customers ordering a variety of goods.

The project is expected to bring 150 full-time jobs with an annual payroll of $4.64 million. As part of the tax agreement, Rossford schools will receive $275,000 annually, while Penta Career Center will get $21,000 each year.

Township officials see Amazon’s arrival as a potential solution to local budget challenges, particularly for the police department, which is facing a $1 million shortfall.

To address this, voters will soon decide on renewing and increasing police levies, with plans to replace an existing levy and establish a long-term funding plan for public safety.

Trustees also discussed the possibility of Amazon contributing directly to township services, following the example of Walgreens, which previously donated to the fire department as part of its tax abatement.

The new Amazon facility is the latest in a series of major developments in the area. Ambrose Property Group is also behind other Amazon projects nearby, including a much larger 600,000-square-foot warehouse on Fremont Pike and a delivery site in Toledo. Amazon’s existing Crossroads warehouse in Rossford, which opened in 2020, employs 1,000 people.

Local schools have significantly benefited from Amazon’s expansion. Funds from previous Amazon tax agreements have supported new school facilities and athletic complexes, with further plans for a new middle school underway—remarkably, without relying on additional tax dollars.

Recent years have also seen reductions in some school operating levies as a result of this increased revenue.

While some community members have questioned the distribution of tax benefits, officials note that business development often depends on available land and market demand, which has favored the Rossford area for these large-scale projects.