Communities Of Swanton & Wauseon Celebrate 4th Of July

BALLOONS … Balloon animals were available for children to partake in during this year’s fireworks event in Swanton.

BAND … The Swanton Band Boosters were out to help with the village’s fireworks display for 2025.

(PHOTOS BY JACOB KESSLER / THE VILAGE REPORTER)

FIREWORKS … A fantastic display of fireworks took place in both Wauseon and Swanton. The fireworks display pictured here took place in Wauseon, with the show ...