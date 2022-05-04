Pauline Pietrykowski (1934-2022)

Facebook

Pauline A. Pietrykowski, 87, of Montpelier passed away Saturday, April 30, 2022 at Community Hospitals and Wellness Centers in Montpelier.

She was born on July 25, 1934 in Monroe, Michigan to Harris and Arvilla (Adams) Scott. She married Richard J. Pietrykowski and he preceded her in death.

Pauline was a member of St. Paul’s Catholic Church in Clear Lake, Indiana.

She is survived by her children Pamela S. Williamson of Edon and Troy J. Pietrykowski of Montpelier; grandchildren Tanner J. Pietrykowski and Paula K. Sprow; and sister Patricia Feltz of Toledo.

Pauline was preceded in death by her parents, husband, son-in-law Dwight Williamson; granddaughter Fonda Sue Grisier and several siblings.

Pauline will be laid to rest in a private graveside service at Riverside Cemetery in Montpelier, Ohio.

