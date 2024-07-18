Police Department’s Community-Oriented Efforts Bring Positive Impact To Fayette

By: Jacob Kessler

THE VILLAGE REPORTER

The Fayette Police Department has been actively engaging in community policing initiatives, resulting in a positive impact on the local community.

Police Chief Richard Bingham has expressed a desire to increase community involvement and visibility of officers and has further expressed that the number of calls for service received has shown a notable increase in the past months.

Despite facing challenges with staffing, the department has also diligently sought to address the issue and has succeeded along ...