Swanton Police Department Sees Positive Impact From Citizen Engagement



By: Jacob Kessler

THE VILLAGE REPORTER

jacob@thevillagereporter.com

The past year has seen a notable rise in numbers for the Swanton Police Department, as well as an increase in complaints and traffic crashes within the Village.

However, this rise in numbers is not limited to negative aspects, as more citizens are becoming actively involved in their communities, reporting an increase in crimes or suspicious activities.

Despite the challenges many law enforcement agencies face in staffing, the Swanton Police Department has managed to maintain a steady flow of applicants and retain existing officers.

This is attributed to an increase in wages, which has not only attracted more applicants but has also helped in maintaining the current workforce, resulting in the department being fully staffed.

Moreover, the Swanton Police Department has been actively participating in various community-related events and Swanton school functions to engage with community members and provide valuable information to the public.

This proactive approach aims to create more opportunities for positive interactions between the department and the residents, ultimately building stronger relationships within the community.

The department has also been utilizing the high visibility of its officers as a tool to deter crimes and traffic offenses. By focusing on proactive policing and traffic enforcement, they aim to create a greater sense of safety within the village.

Additionally, the increased interaction opportunities with citizens have significantly improved communication and further contributed to the community’s perception of safety.

Presently, the Swanton Police Department is fully staffed, boasting a good mix of experienced and new officers. This divide brings different perspectives on various situations and enables the department to effectively address a wide range of issues.

Furthermore, the increased participation in community events is expected to nurture and strengthen the relationships between the police department and the citizens they serve.