Pride Of Pioneer Pageant Crowns Queens For 2024

By: Jacob Kessler

THE VILLAGE REPORTER

jacob@thevillagereporter.com

The Pride of Pioneer Pageant took place this past weekend on Saturday, July 27th. The event began at 5:00 p.m. and saw 9 contestants take the stage and perform to songs like “Life is a Highway”.

The pageant went on through the evening and showcased the contestant’s evening and formal wear, as well as some talents, and question/answer portion.

By the end of the event, each contestant had given it their all. With everything all said and done, it was time to give out awards and crown this year’s new Miss Pioneer.

...