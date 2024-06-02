Rain Halts Action Just Before Feature Events At Oakshade Raceway

By: Scott Hammer

WAUSEON, OH (June 1, 2024) – Oakshade Raceway raced Mother Nature Saturday night and led a good portion of the evening before eventually having to call it a night just before the DIRTcar UMP Late Model feature could take the green flag.

With the threat of incoming rain, Oakshade moved up the start time by 30 minutes. With the help of that move, all 11 heat races for the four classes were able to get completed despite a persistent light rain that began at race time.

The call was made for the DIRTcar UMP Late Model feature to get to the track as soon as the last heat race was completed. Shortly after the call, the feature field was rolling around the track as the rain began to come down a bit harder.

With the help of the drivers on the track, the call was made to postpone the night’s feature events due to the slippery track conditions and rain expected to continue well into the morning hours.

Double features will be run over the next few weeks in addition to regular shows. As of press time, that exact schedule is yet to be determined. Updates will be posted on oakshaderaceway.com and social media.

This Saturday night, June 8, Oakshade Raceway hosts a full racing program of DIRTcar UMP Late Models, DCR Graphics Sportsman, Dominator Super Stocks and Compacts. There will most likely be double features for at least one class.

Gates open at 4pm with hot laps/qualifying at 6pm and racing at 7pm. Adult general admission is just $15, ages 6-11 are $5 and kids 5 and under are FREE! Pit passes are $25.