Riverside Greens In Stryker Sees First Hole-In-One Of Season

Posted By: Newspaper Staff June 11, 2022

News Article Views: 228

FIRST ACE OF 2022 … On June 3rd, 2022, Mary Pawlaczyk of Holland, Ohio recorded the first hole-in-one of the season at Riverside Greens Golf Course in Stryker. She aced the par 3, 130 yard, 14th hole using a driver a driver. (PHOTO PROVIDED)

 

