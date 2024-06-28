Rosemary Scott (1929 – 2024)

(1947 Graduate Of Hilltop High School)

Rosemary Scott, 95, of Montpelier, OH, passed away on Thursday, June 27, 2024 at Evergreen Healthcare Center in Montpelier, surrounded by her loving family.

She was born March 6, 1929 in West Unity, OH, the daughter of George and Beulah (Moore) Fetzer. On June 20, 1959, she married Ray W. Scott, and he preceded her in death on February 16, 2010, after 50 years of marriage.

Rosemary graduated from Hilltop High School in 1947. After graduation, she worked as a secretary at Ohio Art for 12 years before becoming a homemaker. As a teenager, Rosemary enjoyed riding her horse.

She enjoyed keeping a clean house, attending her kids and grandkids sporting events, socializing with her friends and neighbors, and playing euchre and rummy. Rosemary and Ray loved to take day trips.

She was a member of West Jefferson Zion Lutheran for over 50 years and most recently attended Lifesource Church of the Nazarene in Bryan. Rosemary was adored by her family, friends, and all who knew her. She will be dearly missed.

Rosemary is survived by her two children, Roger (Penny) Scott of Bryan and Reba (Brad) Bumb of Defiance; four grandchildren, Ryan Scott, Brady, Libby, and Koby Bumb; and nephew, Dean (Calista) Scott.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Ray Scott; parents; one sister, Verile Fetzer; one brother William Fetzer; brothers-in-law, Orville (Audrey) Scott and Carl Scott; and niece Karen (Bill) Stoops.

Visitation for Rosemary will be held on Monday, July 1, 2024 from 4-7 pm at Thompson Funeral Home 204 East Main Street, Montpelier, OH. A funeral service will take place on Tuesday, July 2, 2024 at 11:00 am at the funeral home with Pastor Jared Burgess to officiate. Interment to follow at Shiffler Cemetery in rural Bryan.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Rosemary’s memory to Lifesource Church of the Nazarene or the Williams County Humane Society.

Condolences may be left for the family at www.thethompsonfuneralhome.com.