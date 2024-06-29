Saturday Morning House Fire In Fayette Claims Two Lives

PHOTO PROVIDED

By: Jacob Kessler

THE VILLAGE REPORTER

jacob@thevillagereporter.com

A fire broke out at a residence in Fayette this morning that has claimed two lives. According to the Fayette fire chief, the department was called out at 9:09 a.m. this morning for a fire on North Fayette Street.

Two lives were reported to have been lost in the fire which is now under investigation by the State Fire Marshall’s Office.

A social media post from the Fayette Fire Department says, “Given the events of today, the Fayette Nazarene Church has opened their doors.”

“Grief counselors will be available for any adult or child that needs them. We ask that everyone be respectful of the family and friends during this time.”

At this time, no other information is available.