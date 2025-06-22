Schlenk Makes It Two In A Row At Oakshade Raceway

By: Scott Hammer

WAUSEON, OH – Rusty Schlenk started from the pole of Saturday night’s 25-lap DIRTcar UMP Late Model feature event at Oakshade Raceway and drove away for his second consecutive feature win.

The McClure, Ohio, driver darted out in front of outside polesitter Joe Smith at the drop of the green flag and never looked back as he drove away from Smith and the rest of the field.

Only one caution slowed the field on lap three after Jake Rendel slowed on the backstretch and retired to the pits. Schlenk was on it again after the restart and pulled out to a huge lead.

Rusty Smith had moved up to second and began to close in on Schlenk once the leader had caught the tail end of the field and began working through the back markers.

Smith closed to within a couple of car lengths late, but Schlenk held on for his second win of the season and moved to the top of the late model point standings.

Rusty Smith’s second place finish moved him into second in the point standings, tied with Steve Kester who finished eighth in the race.

The Smith family swept the second through fourth finishing positions with Joe Smith holding off Drew Smith for third. Colin Shipley rounded out the top five finishers.

Chris Williams started on the pole of the DCR Graphics Sportsman feature and took the early lead of the 20-lap event. Rusty Smith had to rush to jump into his sportsman after the late model feature.

He and “The Outlaw” Jesse Jones were battling side by side for second when the first caution came out. Williams, Smith and Jones then battled three-wide with Jones grabbing the lead from the outside.

Jones, from Liberty Center, Ohio, went on to pick up his third consecutive feature win with Williams finishing second ahead of Smith. Mike Jessen ended up in fourth with Ryan Davis fifth.

Another driver going for back-to-back feature wins was Wauseon, Ohio’s Adam Lantz. He started on the pole of the Dominator Super Stock feature event and checked out early on the rest of the field with Chad Poorman and Scott Hammer in tow.

A series of caution flags starting on lap four would keep the field tight, but it was Adam Lantz who would go on to lead the entire distance for his second consecutive feature win.

Poorman settled for second with Donovan Paskan getting by Hammer late in the race for third. Jarrett Rendel gained nine positions from the start to finish fifth.

Jeff Wells from Toledo, Ohio, started on the pole of the Compact A Main and had a great battle with the winner of the last two Compact A Mains, Ryan Okuley.

Wells narrowly held off Okuley at the checkered flag for his first win of the season. Tim Streight, Eric Carr and Geoff Wasnick were the rest of the top five finishers.

An eventful Compact B Main finished up the night’s racing action. Gavin Stambaugh started on the outside of the front row and quickly took the lead.

The Fayette, Ohio, driver opened a huge lead as all kinds of action took place behind him. There were spins and near spins and cars retiring to the pits or to the infield and through it all, no caution flags.

Stambaugh went on to pick up the checkered flag and Peyton Hovis, who about about a half track behind the leader, got all crossed up in turn four near the finish.

He gathered the 4 car back up and brought home a second-place finish. Christian Hulbert, Justin Hicks and Jakobie Roby all survived to finish third through fifth respectively.

Another full racing program is on tap for this coming Saturday, June 28 at Oakshade Raceway featuring DIRTcar UMP Late Models, DCR Graphics Sportsman, Dominator Super Stocks and Compacts in action.

Gates will open at 4pm with hot laps/qualifying at 6pm and racing at 7:15pm. Adult general admission is just $15, ages 6-11 are $5 and kids 5 and under are FREE! Pit passes are $30.