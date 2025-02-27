Schottenstein Center To Host OHSAA Wrestling State Tournament Through 2027

PRESS RELEASE – The Ohio High School Athletic Association and the Schottenstein Center on the campus of The Ohio State University have announced a contract extension that will keep the OHSAA wrestling state tournament at the arena through 2027.

This year’s state tournament dates are March 7-9. In 2026 the state tournament will be March 13-15 and in 2027 the dates are March 12-14.

“There is no other place in Ohio that can do a better job hosting our wrestling state tournament,” said Doug Ute, OHSAA Executive Director.

“Our wrestling state tournament is literally built into the Schottenstein Center. The size of the arena floor allows us to start with 10 mats and have a double-elimination format tournament.”

“And there are enough seats for our growing wrestling community, which now includes the girls state tournament.”

The Schottenstein Center opened in the fall of 1998 and has hosted the OHSAA wrestling state tournament every year since 1999, except the 2020 state tournament that was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the 2021 state tournament, when the state tournament was hosted at three high schools due to the pandemic.

In 2023, the OHSAA added a wrestling division for girls to go along with the traditional three divisions for boys.

“We are thrilled to welcome the Ohio High School Athletic Association Wrestling Tournament back to the Schottenstein Center in 2025,” said Mike Gatto, Chief Venue Officer of Columbus Arena Sports and Entertainment.

“There’s nothing quite like seeing our arena filled with passionate competitors, dedicated fans, and supportive families, all coming together to celebrate the sport of wrestling.”

“We’ve been proud to partner with OHSAA for over 25 years on this incredible event, and we look forward to continuing this tradition for many years to come.”

The 2024 state tournament drew 66,285 fans over the five sessions, including 14,043 for the finals on Sunday night.

Tickets are now on sale for the 2025 state tournament. The schedule and information are available at: www.ohsaa.org/Sports-Tournaments/Wrestling/2024-25-Wrestling/2025-Wrestling-State-Tournament-Coverage